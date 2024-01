The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Ministry of the Public Services held a conclave (two-part) at the National Training Agency, January 29, 2024 to the theme, ‘From Creation to Fruition,’ from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with participation by Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle.

More photo highlights below: