PUBLIC NOTICE

The Ministry of Transport will be conducting an International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) National Exercise from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. which will directly affect the islands of:

Abaco, Grand Bahama, North Bimini, New Providence, South Eleuthera and Inagua.

PLEASE NOTE:

THESE EVENTS TAKING PLACE ON THURSDAY, MARCH 10, ARE ONLY PART OF AN EXERCISE.

