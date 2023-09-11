Prime Minister Hon. Phillip Davis,K.C Honoured by ONYX Magazine

Prime Minister Philip Davis was honored as the Global Impact Leader of the Year during the ONYX Magazine’s 4th Annual Men of Honour awards ceremony held Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

The award recognized Prime Minister Davis’ diplomatic interventions, including his climate change advocacy.

Prime Minister Davis” top honour was bestowed among 27 fellow awardees in fields including politics, business and medicine.

During the event, scholarships were also presented to exceptional African-American male students at universities, colleges and high schools in Florida.

