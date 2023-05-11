Prime Minister Departs LPIA for Summit of Leaders of Caribbean States (ACS) in Guatemala

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip E. Davis (center), leaves Nassau for Guatemala today (11 May 2023) to attend the Summit of Leaders of Caribbean States (ACS). He is accompanied by non-resident Ambassador Sebastian Bastian (3rd from left). Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell (4th from left) is seen escorting the Prime Minister to his flight at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to announce that Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis KC MP will depart for Guatemala today, joining regional leaders at the Ninth Summit of the Association of Caribbean States in La Antigua.

The delegation includes Jamahl D. Strachan, M.P., Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Creswell Sturrup, Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Held every three years, the meeting of regional heads of government represents a valuable forum for the discussion and implementation of multilateral actions of strategic interest to the Greater Caribbean.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will engage in high-level talks with the thirty-five-member bloc and attend bilateral meetings with international leaders from the Republics of Slovenia, Korea, India, and Italy.

The Prime Minister is committed to fostering regional partnerships which promote the sustainable development of The Bahamas and broader Caribbean. The ACS framework promises to yield fruitful resolutions in the areas of climate change mitigation, economic development, intra-regional trade, and infrastructural advancement.

Hon. Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister and Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis will serve as Acting Minister of Finance during the Prime Minister’s absence.