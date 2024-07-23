Prime Minister Davis undergoes successful surgery

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Prime Minister Davis undergoes successful surgery
The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Minister of Health & Wellness, the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville today advised that Prime Minister the Honourable Philip Brave Davis has undergone a successful surgery to address compression of his sciatic nerve. “The procedure was a very straightforward oneand a positive recovery period is anticipated”, said the Minister of Health & Wellness.

Dr. Darville further thanked the public for their understanding and support while the Prime is convalescing, saying “The health and well-being of our nation’s leaders are of utmost importance, and we appreciate the efforts of the medical professionals involved in thePrime Minister’s treatment and care.” The Health & Wellness Minister advised, that the Prime Minister is resting comfortably and recovering well.

During Prime Minister Davis’s absence, the Deputy Prime Minister will continue to serve as Acting Prime Minister.

See also

 