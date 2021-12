The content originally appeared on: The Bahamas Weekly

I join Bahamians around the world, who tonight are celebrating Ms. Chantel O’Brian in her historic achievement in advancing to the Top 10 in the Miss Universe competition. As a mentor and advocate for children’s education, she is an inspiration and role model for all Bahamians who strive for excellence. Tonight, we are so very, very proud of Ms Chantel O’Brian. Congratulations

