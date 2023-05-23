Prime Minister Davis meets with Officials of the Saudi Arabian Government in a Courtesy Call

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis held discussions in a courtesy call with government officials of Saudi Arabia at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The Saudi officials included Saudi Minister of Tourism, HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb. Tourism Minister Al-Khateeb is pictured participating in a memento gift exchange with Prime Minister Davis.

The meeting affirmed progress made since the two nations established diplomatic relations, and their shared desire for ongoing cooperation. In attendance from the Bahamas Government were: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Economic Affairs, the Hon. Michael Halkitis; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; Financial Secretary Simon Wilson; OPM Permanent Secretary David Davis; MOTIA Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders and other government representatives.