Prime Minister Davis Meets with Clergy on Crime

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis met with members of the clergy to discuss crime in The Bahamas, on February 12, 2024, at the National Training Agency. Also present were members of his Cabinet and representative heads of Uniformed Branches. Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Clayton Fernander presented a PowerPoint on recent murders; and Prime Minister Davis fielded questions from the religious leaders present. Prime Minister Davis encouraged them to give further feedback, to include a purposed conclave and further discussions on programmes and initiatives to address concerns of Bahamians, especially young men.

From: Bahamas Information Services

