Prime Minister Davis Announces Wendall Jones as Ambassador to the US; and also outlines new Foreign Service Initiatives

By Eric Rose

Feb 21, 2022 – 9:15:23 AM

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis announces Wendall Jones as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United States of America and Non-Resident Ambassador to Columbia and Malaysia, on February 17, 2022, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Goodman’s Bay. Among those present included Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Leon Lundy. (BIS Photo/Eric Rose)



NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his announcement of Wendall Jones as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United States of America and Non-Resident Ambassador to Columbia and Malaysia, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis noted, on February 17, 2022, that, in his Government’s “Blueprint for Change,” it committed itself broadly to facilitating the seamless movement of Bahamians across international borders, which is a principal objective of Foreign Affairs.

“Further, we are committed to the expansion of the professional Foreign Service to facilitate a greater Bahamian footprint in the areas of trade and investment as well as a more responsive and engaging presence to the needs of the Bahamian Diaspora resident in the United States and other foreign countries,” Prime Minister Davis said, at the event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Goodman’s Bay. “Their full engagement and participation will be an essential component to our national developmental thrust.”??Among those present included Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Leon Lundy.

Prime Minister Davis added that, to achieve those broad objectives, his Government will ensure that all Embassies have a Trade & Investment Attache to assist in attracting investments to The Bahamas and expanding the nation’s international trade portfolio.??”Our active participation in the various organs of the United Nations must be well supported as we seek membership on influential councils to cause for greater integration in global affairs which is just one of the hallmarks of responsible global citizenship,” he said.??Prime Minister Davis noted that, to support the training, education and preparatory needs of the Foreign Service, his Government is committed to the establishment of a Foreign Service Institute at the University of The Bahamas. ??”We must continue to professionalize the Foreign Service which includes the completion and full implementation of the Foreign Service Orders,” he said. “These Orders will provide clear guidelines on the career paths of Foreign Service Officers as a specific fit-for-purpose alternative to General Orders.”??”The implementation of a secondment program with international companies; an expansion in the amount of professional Foreign Missions globally; a new permanent home for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and our continued cooperation on climate change mitigation round out an ambitious foreign policy agenda,” Prime Minister Davis added.??”The person chosen as our highest ranking diplomat and representative in the United States to superintend many of these objectives is Mr. Wendall Jones.”

?After speaking on Mr. Jones’ career and achievements as a media professional, Prime Minister Davis told Mr. Jones that he and The Bahamas were confident that in his new role, Mr. Jones will continue to strengthen the nation’s diplomatic relations and advance its international interests in Washington, DC, inclusive of matters of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Davis said: “The United States is our closest neighbour, largest trading partner and we have close political and economic ties. Mr. Jones is amply able to promote our objectives in the relationship as follow: the further cementing of commercial, economic political and cultural ties; expanding our range of contacts with all branches of the United States Government; working with our Consuls General to utilize the Diaspora of Bahamians to promote the political and economic interests of our country; and work with the United States government on the range of geopolitical issues toward our mutual benefit.”

“I am sure he can ably execute these objectives,” he added. “Ladies and gentlemen, I commend Wendall Jones to The Bahamas and to the United States, and we all wish him Godspeed.

“May Almighty God continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

