Prescription Drug Prices Too High

President of the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association, Dr. Marvin Smith commented on the cost of prescription drugs while speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a Rotary Club meeting this week.

He said, “one of the things that we have literally crafted and we actually have a paper that we are in the final stages of preparation and presenting to the government that’s going to, we think, provide some reasonable avenues in which the government can both secure the authenticity and effectiveness of medicines from proper sources but also at a very cost affective rate. The fact of the matter is a lot of the things that we’re trying to do in the name of product security are really just avenues in which big pharma is using to push more expensive drugs.”

Dr. Smith also spoke to the monitoring of Cannabis dispensaries. “I think that smaller ones are going to be easy to monitor cause there’s less traffic coming in, there’s less space to look at, there’s a easier space to secure. The actual set ups of how this is going to happen, again, is going to occur once the ministry along with the authority starts to put in the regulations for how this whole process is going to be driven out. One of the things that we’re happy the government has done is they’ve said to us as an association that we’re gonna be able to sit to the table and help them craft these things,” he said.

Dr. Smith was the guest speaker at a Rotary Club meeting where, among other things, he spoke about the dispensing of medical Cannabis.