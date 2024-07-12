Powerade Athlete Ken Mullings Leaps and Soars to the Olympics

Ken Mullings

Caribbean Bottling Company’s Powerade brand has released a statement congratulating Ken Mullings who is headed to the Olympics in Paris, France. Powerade is a sponsor of the young decathlete.

In the statement the brand said, “Powerade’s sponsorship with Mullings is a testament to what can happen when hardworking and disciplined people are supported by brands that pour into them, their champion is unveiled.”

Powerade further explained that Ken Mullings is a first time Olympian who is excited to represent The Bahamas and Powerade at the 33rd Summer Olympics. Mullings is the first decathlete to represent The Bahamas as the games. He was ranked 21 of the 24 spots available for the Decathlon event.

The Olympian shared how he learned that he made it to the Games. He said, “it wasn’t a huge surprise because of where I was ranked but, I was still crazy excited. There are two ways to qualify the first is the auto magic qualifier for your specific event and second is to be in the number quota for that event.”

He also spoke about how he is preparing and his mental state ahead of the games. “My training hasn’t changed drastically. I’m just focused on getting sharp, race ready and being prepared for war. My mental state hasn’t really changed. Actually, I’ve been feeling more confident, especially in knowing Powerade takes good care of me.”

The statement also revealed how Powerade is helping Mullings prepare for the big event. “In addition to providing Mullings with the tools to maximize his energy and hydration through Powerade’s many products. The brand also cares for their athletes with their ‘Pause is Power’ campaign which prioritizes athlete’s mental and physical wellbeing.”

To see Ken Mullings compete in the Decathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics tune in beginning August 2. To learn more about Ken and his journey visit http://www.cbcbahamas.com.