Power Outage Rage Addressed

The Minister of Works and Utilities and officials of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday where they addressed power outages in New Providence.

The Hon. Alfred Sears said, “the generation challenges that BPL experienced this past weekend are the direct result of continuing to apply band-aid solutions on major issues that require significant financial capital to correct. In the absence of what experts estimate to be $500 million plus injection.”

Sears also said, “the question that looms the largest in the minds of the Bahamian public is whether there will be more load shedding this summer. The shortest answer and most direct answer is possibly. However, the company is putting all its resources behind preventing that from happening.”

The Minister said it appears that BPL has sufficient generation to make peak demand.