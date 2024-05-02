Potable Water In Cat Island

A project to provide potable water on the island of Cat Island is currently underway. The Cat Island Development Company (CIDC) has been contracted by the Water and Sewerage Corporation to carry out the works.

CIDC President spoke with ZNS News about the project. He said, “everything first is planning, that’s the biggest part of any project you have. To plan you have to make sure you have the resources. If its on island, if its not, if you have to bring it on but our focus was to get the biggest bang out of the people of Cat Island.”

Water and Sewerage Project Manager, Ayla Isaacs gave more details about the ongoing works while in Arthur’s Town. “We’re in the process of putting in a side corner. So essentially we’re installing a two inch main in the particular area. We would have already the mains along the King’s Highway here. And so essentially for us this is an effort to capture the residents who live off of the main road.”

The project covers 92 miles across Cat Island and is expected to be complete in 2025.