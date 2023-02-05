Positive ID expected to gets a pass in Caymanas feature race Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Positive ID’s late kick will be hard to withstand in Sunday’s nine-and-a-half furlong overnight allowance at Caymanas Park, which is stacked with early runners to ensure a collapsing pace.

BILLY WHIZZ returns with top-weight 126lbs hoping to go all the way, but will be pressed by in-form POWER, RING CHARMER and CHARMIN BEAUTY.

POSITIVE ID and CRIMSON are the proven route runners in the eight-horse field. Both were beaten by SWEET MAJESTY at seven furlongs two Saturdays ago. POSITIVE ID finished third, three-quarter length ahead of CRIMSON, after making a sweeping bid off the home turn.

It was the third straight event that POSITIVE ID was finishing ahead of CRIMSON without winning, including a brave second behind LURE OF LUCY at nine furlongs and 25 yards on January 2.

POSITIVE ID’s January 2 run marked the second event in which he was three lengths behind the United States-bred mare on the route course, placing placed fourth in the December 3 Chairman’s Plate at nine furlongs and 25 yards behind MINIATURE MAN, LURE OF LUCY and BRINKS.

LURE OF LUCY franked her form by placing third behind I’VE GOT MAGIC and DUKE at a mile last Saturday in open allowance company.

POSITIVE ID needed more ground and a slower pace last time out. He was slowly into stride and rushed off his legs to make a bid at a cracking pace set by BILLY WHIZZ with BIG BIG DADDY chasing. Attacking off the home turn, POSITIVE ID went after SWEET MAJESTY but faltered.

Five-time champion jockey Trevor Simpson, who is on winter break from the Canadian circuit, partners POSITIVE ID for trainer Michael Marlowe.

The first of nine races runs off at noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Race 1 – 1600m

Blood Song (4)

Race 2 -1600m

Stickydon (4)

—-Race 3 – 1000m St

Truly Begotten Son (4)

Race 4 – 1200m

Storm A Come (1)

Race 5 – 1400m

JJ Warrior (4)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Qurandero (13)

Race 7 -1900m

Positive ID (7)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Adenosine (6)

Race 9 – 1000m St

Talona (8)

