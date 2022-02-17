Port Security to be tested

(BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)



Nassau, The Bahamas – Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Senior Lieutenant Bertram Bowleg, former International Ship and Port Facility Security Heritage Coordinator, at a press conference, February 16, 2022 at the Ministry of National Security announced plans to stage a national exercise in March, which will test security at ports in the country. Senior Lieutenant Bowleg said ports in Inagua, Eleuthera, Abaco, Bimini, Grand Bahama and New Providence will be used as targets to test man power, emergency preparation and recovery skills of personnel such as police officers, emergency personnel. The test will be done to find any deficiencies in the security of the ports and correct them, he said. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)

