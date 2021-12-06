Port Lucaya comes alive with Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

PORT LUCAYA COMES ALIVE – Hundreds gathered at the Port Lucaya Marketplace on Saturday, December 4, for their Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Lighting the tree and giving brief remarks was Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Port Lucaya Marketplace came alive on Saturday, December 4, for the first time in two years, as the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held.

The last time the ceremony was held was three months following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

As people of all ages and all walks of life filled the square, the pulsating sounds of Junkanoo filled the air before the ceremony began. The sense of festivities and community was alive and well.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, lit the tree starting the ceremony as all those gathered participated in the countdown.

TREE LIGHTING – The Tree Lighting Ceremony was held at the Port Lucaya Marketplace on Saturday, December 4, where hundreds of residents and visitors gathered for the occasion. Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, lit the tree before giving brief remarks encouraging everyone to spend time with their loved ones this Yuletide Season. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



Declaring the holiday season is officially here, the Minister said she was thankful that it could be celebrated as a community.

The event, sponsored by the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board, was attended by Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe; Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Senator James Turner and Senator Kirkland Russell; and other senior government officials.

“The residents of Grand Bahama,” said Minister Moxey, “have been waiting patiently for this wonderful event to return. The Christmas Tree Lighting and concert in Port Lucaya is a holiday favorite for residents and visitors, because it ushers in the yuletide season with excitement, and stirs the anticipation of Christmas in the hearts of children and adults.”

JUNKANOO – Residents were entertained by the pulsating sounds of Junkanoo on Saturday, December 4 prior to the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Port Lucaya Marketplace. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



She described the most recent hosting of the event as one where people had a chance to return to a sense of normalcy, if only briefly, and unite as a community when they most needed to.

“Since then, our country and world has experienced a lot of changes; and the COVID pandemic has added another layer to our ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts. We have been through a lot this year, and unfortunately some of us have lost friends and loved ones along the way.”

Before wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe holiday season, she said: “For this reason, I encourage all under the sound of my voice to spend lots of time with your loved ones this holiday season.”

MINISTER RECEIVES GIFT – Following brief remarks at the Port Lucaya Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, December 4, Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey was presented a gift basket from Santa Claus. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



