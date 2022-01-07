Popcaan, Spice, Bounty Killer Tributes Vybz Kartel On His 46th Birthday

Vybz Kartel is touching another milestone as the Dancehall Worl’Boss turns 46 years old. The singer, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, is being celebrated by the dancehall community, including his family and friends lile Popcaan, Spice, Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps, Squash and more..

Among those who have been sending the singer good vibes on his special day is Popcaan, who shared his respect for his one-time mentor and friend.

“Yk eeh guh G!! Respect caa run out more life to the legend. @vybzkartel from start to finish,” Popcaan said as he captioned a photo of Vybz on his profile.

Both Popcaan and Vybz Kartel appear to share a good relationship despite previous claims that Kartel had ordered a hit on Popcaan’s life after he had left the Gaza Empire where he had started as a young protégé of Vybz Kartel.

Dexta Daps also shared birthday wishes to Kartel whom he called a “living legend” and said that he doesn’t give flowers to men (a terminology that means to honor someone while they are alive than dead) but says Kartel is a genius deserving of recognition.

“D GAAD SEY BESTEST INNA D WORL YUH HEAR DAT WE KNOW HOW PPL STAY… DA POST YA IS NOT FOR VIEWS… IT’S 4 THE GENUINE RESPEK FOR A MUSICAL GENIUS THAT TOOK DANCEHALL TO ANOTHER LEVEL… MI NUH GI MAN [flowers] BUT HONOR TO U KING… BLESSED STRONG LIVING LEGEND.”

The singer also teased an appearance at Kartel’s birthday bash later today. “Di COMET SOON PULL UP OONO F**K…. @vybzkartel Memba a u sey takes 1 to know 1 #capricorngaad,” he added.

Bounty Killer, who is recognized for discovering the talent that is Vybz Kartel, also shared birthday wishes to the incarcerated deejay and a throwback photo of the two artists from earlier in their careers.

“Earth strong blessings to di Gaza Don King AddiZilla @vybzkartel,” the ‘Poor People’s Governor’ posted.

His common-law wife Tanesha “Shorty” Johnson also shared a sweet message to her man on his big day.

“Hbd to the king of my heart,” she said in one post, which showed hr and Kartel kissing, and in another post, she shared a throwback photo of her and Kartel in happier times as they partied in a club.

The incarcerated deejay was convicted of murder in 2014 and is presently awaiting his appeal outcome at the UK’s Privy Council, Jamaica’s highest court of appeal.

Although he is in jail, the artist has continued to make the news not only in music as the most-streamed artists for 2021 on Youtube but also he has been alleged to be putting out hits (not music hits) on his enemies from behind bars, according to the police and a state trial witness.

At the end of 2021, one of the most gripping trials in modern times saw a witness/ former gang member for the prosecution in the One Don faction of the Klansman gang allege that members of the gang attempted to carry out a hit ordered by Vybz Kartel while he was in jail.

According to the witness, the hit was ordered on Popcaan and was to be carried out while he was leaving an event after performing in Portmore.

Fortunately for Popcaan, two police officers who were at a roadblock in the city were able to escort him to safety. It’s unclear if the police had known about the threat on his life and acted in the nick of time or if the officers being there that day was his saving grace.

Despite those reports, Popcaan had shared he was loyal to Vybz Kartel and did not believe the reports which had said the hit was allegedly ordered after Popcaan was gifted a Mercedes- Benz truck by Drake.

Vybz Kartel too has denied the reports, rhetorically asking what reason he might have had to want such an end to his friend, even though other artists that left his Portmore Empire around the same time as Popcaan has alleged that the singer was vindictive against those who left the Gaza, with one even accusing the singer of having his goons beat her up.

Meanwhile, the artist is set to be celebrated at a birthday bash today in New York. On his Instagram page, the artist promoted an event called “THE COMET IS COMING,” with the event location being 2935 Third Avenue, Bronx, New York.

Among those at the event are selector Chris Diamond, Chukuloo 4STAR, FIRE BLACKS SYNEMAX SOUND, and SHOWBIZ SOUND.

Spice wrote, “STOP It’s a very very big day ?? Wish the King a happy birthday and drop a line from any song below #gazanation @vybzkartel I love you until the end of me #FreeWorldBoss Thank you for every meal you put on my Table , Happy Birthday mi G.”