Popcaan Reacts To Safaree Wearing Tight Brief In New Video: “Hey Bwoy Yyyy”

Popcaan hilariously reacts to Safaree’s latest video wearing a tight brief.

Popcaan wasn’t feeling Safaree Samuels‘ new party jam “Hot Gyal BDay,” which was released earlier this week that included a video showing Safaree squeezed into a 90s leotard and a Lionel Richie-style curly wig while dancing in the music video.

The video shared on the Shade Room drew an instant reaction from Popcaan, who asked Safaree about his latest gimmicks.

“Hey bwoy yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!” Popcaan wrote in the comments section clearly questioning the overseas-born Jamaican rapper’s decisions.

The track has been teased by Safaree ahead of his birthday coming up during Independence Day weekend. Of course, not everyone is amused by the single because Safaree is a character, and many do not take him seriously as they continue to view him as Nicki Minaj’s former backup dancer.

Safaree has been working hard on getting a break in the music world, and his music career began a long time ago since his relationship with Nicki Minaj. He also released his debut studio album Straittback in 2020 as he switched things up from the mixtapes he previously released.

“Hot Gyal BDay,” does have a vibe, though, as some fans agree, and while Safaree is seen acting silly in the video, the lyrics are catchy, and it even comes with a dance that is easy to learn.

In a video shared on Instagram, he shared the dance moves.

“HOT GYAL BIRTHDAY FULL DANCE ROUTINE even a baby can learn it!!! Maddest & Baddestttt song ah road,” he wrote.

It seems that some fans, including dancehall legend Ninja Man, co-signed the single as he dropped several fire emojis in the comment section.

“Hot gyal birthday will have you dancing or going hard in the gym!! Back it up pon ya bestie THIS RECORD IS ENERGY the summer starts now CANCERSSS LETS GO,” Safaree also wrote about the song.

In the meantime, Wack 100 doesn’t seem to be feeling the video.

“Nephew tripping,” Wack wrote on Instagram.

“Safaree is hilarious He just be having fun…. Then here goes everyone talking about Nicki, she was wit him for a decade cause he made her laugh n cum… Mind y’all business lol… They moved on, y’all move on… I’m ova here dying tho,” a fan pushed back at trolls bringing up Nicki Minaj in the comment section.

Safaree seems carefree and happy as he anticipates his birthday. He has been very quiet in the last week after the two women in his life, his ex-wife Erica Mena and his girlfriend Kimbella Matos, have been back and forth at each other over him.

Among the claims made by Erica Mena is that Safaree had dealings with a minor girl. He has not responded to her claims.