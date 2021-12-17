Popcaan, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi feature on GTA Online: The Contract

Popcaan, Likkle Addi, and Likke Vybz are among the dancehall artistes who joins Dr. Dre and a host of other artists on the official soundtrack for GTA Online: The Contract.

There’s no doubt that dancehall’s popularity has been growing in urban communities in the US. This is being reflected once again as the launch of GTA Online: The Contract features two dancehall hits on one of the radio stations created for the game called Motomami Los Santos.

“Body So Good” by Popcaan and “Skinny Jeans” by Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi have made the cut. The soundtrack for the entire game is filled with classics from the rap genre. The artists will join some of the elite in rap like Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube, and Nas. What’s notable about the achievement is that this game’s popularity is almost assured as Dr. Dre has signed on to the project and will be heavily featured.

“Body So Good” is the first single from Popcaan’s sophomore album, Forever. The track, which was produced by Dre Skull, was considered a little different from his usual style and was very well received by fans. It has since racked up close to two million views since its release on YouTube in July 2019.

Vybz Kartel sons’ “Skinny Jeans” was also well-received following its release in 2019. It has over two million views on YouTube. All the artists mentioned above who featured on the playlist have been influenced by Vybz Kartel in one way or another. While the connection is familial for Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, it’s well known that Popcaan was able to break into dancehall with the help of the World Boss.

Likkle Vybz, Likkle Addi

In this latest online installation, players will get to help out Dr. Dre, who is portrayed as a music mogul in need of help to recover his lost cell phone. According to the game, it contains unreleased music from Dre, so it needs to be returned to its rightful owner ASAP.

Some of the tracks feature highly anticipated new music from Dre. Some of the new music are collabs with some heavyweights in rap, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Nipsey Hustle, and Anderson .Paak.

GTA has described the game as a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between.

According to the website, “On the streets of Los Santos, Dr. Dre’s stolen phone is the talk of the town — word is the device is loaded with never-before-heard music from Dr. Dre’s as-yet unreleased work, which you’ll need to track down before it leaks to the world. This could make or break your Agency, and you’ll be the one getting your hands dirty.”

This is not the first time dancehall has made its way onto the popular game’s tracklist. In GTA V, which was released in 2013, many top dancehall acts featured on Blue Ark FM. Some of them included, Konshens’ “Gun Shot A Fire,” Tommy Lee Sparta‘s “Psycho,” and “We Never Fear Dem” by Vybz Kartel, featuring Popcaan.

While Blue Ark mainly plays dancehall and reggae, this new station will play a range of music. An inevitable outcome is that the dancehall acts featured on the GTA: Online tracklist will be exposed to a lot more listeners, which hopefully will be good not just for them but also for dancehall.

Check out the playlist below:

Motomami Los Santos

1. Bad Gyal – “A La Mía” (Exclusive)

2. La Goony Chonga – “Duro 2005”

3. Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi – “Skinny Jeans”

4. Rauw Alejandro – “Nubes”

5. Arca – “Machote”

6. DJ Spinn – “Bounce N Break Yo Back”

7. Monchy & Alexandra – “Dos Locos”

8. Camarón de la Isla – “Volando Voy”

9. Armando – “100% of Disin’ You”

10. Rosalía – “A Palé”

11. Rosalía & J Balvin – “Con Altura”

12. Rosalía with The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

13. Mr. Fingers – “Mystery of Love”

14. Daddy Yankee – “Salgo Pa’ la Calle”

15. Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom – “Tukuntaso”

16. Q – “Take Me Where Your Heart Is”

17. Ñejo & Dalmata – “Vacilar Contigo”

18. Young Cister feat. Kaydy Cain – “XULITA”

19. Popcaan – “Body So Good”

20. Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe – “Calle Luna Calle Sol”

21. Alberto Stylee – “Tumbando Fronte”

22. Chucky73 – “Dominicana”

23. Aventura – “Mi Corazoncito”

24. DJ Slugo – “418” (Bounce Mix)

25. Kaydy Cain feat. Los Del Control – “Algo Como Tú”

26. Caroline Polachek – “Bunny Is A Rider”

27. Arca feat. Rosalía – “KLK”

28. Tokischa & Rosalía – “Linda”

29. Rosalía – “DI MI NOMBRE” (Cap.8: Éxtasis)’

30. Justice – “Stress”

31. Las Guanabanas – “Vamos Pa la Disco”

32. Playboi Carti – “Rockstar Made”

33. Soulja Boy Tell’em – “Snap And Roll”