Popcaan Bringing Unruly Fest To London

Popcaan has disclosed in an inclusive interview that he is taking his iconic Unruly Fest to Europe for summer 2022.

The OVO artist is the face of Clash 122 magazine out of London, and in his interview, he disclosed exclusively that his Unruly Fest is traveling this summer. Unruly Fest is Popcaan‘s brainchild to stimulate his home parish of St. Thomas and began in 2018 and was staged in 2019 with international rappers Drake and Tory Lanez performing along with other local artists.

The event was stalled, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and while Popcaan has not announced a staging date for the event in 2022 (it is normally held in the week leading up to Christmas annually), the event will run off in two countries in Europe, Croatia and London, England.

The interview, which will become available on July 6, teases Popcaan talking about his career, new music, and the event.

“Retaining a deep love for British music, he shouts out UK drill, muses on diasporic communications, and exclusively reveals that he’s taking Unruly Fest to London for the very first time,” Clash said.

While there are no details yet on the London leg of Unruly Fest or the date, his appearance at Unruly Culture Splash—a four-day festival fusing Jamaican, African, and UK music to be held from September 1 to 5 on the island of Pag, Croatia, is still being promoted.

Details revealed that Popcaan, along with other artists Beenie Man and Smallgod & Friends, including special guest Juls, are set to perform. The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced.

Popcaan is currently working on his sixth album titled Great Is He Great Is Me. The St. Thomas deejay announced the project in February of this year but has yet to reveal a release date. The album will be a follow up to his 2020 project, Fixtape.