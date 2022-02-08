Popcaan Announces His New Album Title “Great Is He Great Is Me”

Popcaan is readying his new album, Great Is He Great Is Me.

Popcaan has finally given fans an update on his upcoming album as he revealed the name of the project on his Instagram account on Monday night (February 7). The Unruly deejay shared the news along with a photo of himself sitting on his off-road vehicle wearing a full black and white outfit. “Name of my new album is GREAT IS HE GREAT IS ME!!! Let’s go,” he wrote.

The deejay did not reveal a date for when the project would be released, but fans were nevertheless excited at an update since he announced the new album was in the works in August last year.

The latest album would make it the singer’s third album in three years if it is released in 2022, and fans have been given lots of sneak peeks into what it took to record it. In recent months, Popcaan has been seen in Africa touring and at home in Ghana, where he is revered.

He also shared his many adventures in Ghana, Kenya, and the Gambia and has also previously shared that he was in the United Kingdom working on his album when he made the first album announcement.

Fans have been patiently waiting on the hit-maker for new music even though he had an active year in 2021 with hits like “Money Speak,” “Levels,” “El Gringo”, “Relevant,” “Win,” and others.

His first album ‘Where We Come From’ released seven years ago, is still on heavy rotation on streaming platforms and YouTube for hits like the title track “Where We Come From” and “Everything Nice.” The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard’s Reggae Album Chart.

The album was co-produced with several producers and executive-produced by MixPak founder Andrew “Dre Skull” Hershey, who comments fire emojis under Popcaan’s latest post.

Popcaan’s second album, ‘Forever’, charted on the Billboard’s 200 charts at number 171 and peaked on the Billboard’s Reggae chart at number 2, with Dre Skull serving as executive producer.

Hits from that project include “Silence,” “Body So Good,” “A Wha Suh,” and “Firm and Strong,” all mega-hits that continue to dominate playlists.

His other albums include ‘Vanquish’, and ‘Fixtape’ both released under Drake’s OVO Sound. The album debuted at number 2 on Billboard’s Reggae chart and also Billboard’s 200 charts at No. 94 with songs like “Bank and God,” “All I need,” “Friends Like These,” and “My Way.”

His Valentine EP named ‘Gyalentine’ also has sexy hits for the ladies, including “Feel Right,” “Good Only,” “Bruck it Off,” and “Wine All Day.”

Given the artist’s range and versatility, it’s anticipated that his upcoming album might be a mix of classical motivational anthems and gal tunes. Nevertheless, no matter what he releases, Popcaan never misses!