Police Questioned 8 People Following Death Of Davido’s Son Ifeanyi Adeleke

The three-year-old son of David Adeleke, known as Davido, died by drowning on Monday. There were confusing reports that the baby was hospitalized, but sources confirmed that Ifeanyi Adeleke did not make it.

Lagos police have also confirmed that eight people were arrested as part of investigations into the child’s death. According to police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin, the child had drowned at home in the pool while housekeepers and domestic workers were at home. It appears as though neither Davido nor his fiancée Chioma Rowland was not at home when the incident took place.

A BBC Africa report further stated that eight domestic workers are being questioned by police as part of investigations into the death of the child.

According to the report, the body of Ifeanyi is being kept at a mortuary while police investigate.

The incident took place on Monday night in Nigeria (Monday afternoon Eastern Time), but none of the domestic workers reported the incident. Ifeanyi was confirmed to have died when he was reportedly found in the swimming pool for an unspecified amount of time.

None of the parents has spoken since the loss of the child. Ifeanyi had recently celebrated his third birthday. He leaves to mourn his parents and two sisters.

Since the sad news was reported, several celebrities offered words of sympathy for Davido and his fiancée Chioma.

On Tuesday, Teyana Taylor left a message for Davido and his family.

“Waking up to way too much than my heart can handle. Sending my prayers to @Davido and his family,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Stefflon Don also shared a note for the couple on Monday afternoon.

“Prayers up for Chioma and Davido,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Divine strength and Hope for you brother @davido Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease.. Amen,” Stonebwoy wrote on Twitter.