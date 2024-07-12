Police Press Conference On Sexual Misconduct Video

Police on the island of Grand Bahama held a press conference on Thursday to address a video which was widely circulated on social media allegedly depicting a man engaging in sexual acts with a teen female.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of the Northern Bahamas, Shanta Knowles was at the press event. She told reporters, “we were able to identify a young girl, under the age of 18, but at an age by law that can give consent to such activities. We were able to interview that girl and in the presence of her parents or a parent and social services and were able to get a comprehensive report from her.”

The Assistant Commissioner informed that two men aged 41 and 43 are in police custody in connection with the matter. “One we suspect had sexual intercourse. The other we are trying to connect what his involvement is in this matter,” she said. Knowles also said that the men have not been charged and the police are in consultation with the Department of Public Prosecutions on the matter.

The Department of Social Services which was represented at the press conference is providing counselling and making the necessary referrals in the case.