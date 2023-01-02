Police Officer And Civilian Shot Dead In Guyana – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Guyana police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident on Sunday, resulting in the death of a police officer and a civilian.

The police identified the officer as 31-year-old Detective Corporal 20922 Dwayne McPherson and the fisherman as 20-year-old Kishun Budburgh.

The shooting occurred at around 00:30 at Huntley Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken visited the grieving relatives of the two deceased.

And the Guyana police force has announced that it will take care of the deceased officer’s funeral expenses.

In addition, the Acting Police Commissioner assured Corporal McPherson’s wife that additional support would be given to the family by the Force’s Community Relations Department, including addressing the educational needs of the couple’s 4-year-old child.

Headline photo: Dwayne McPherson – Deceased

