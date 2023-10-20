Police Investigates Armed Robbery

Police are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly robbed two other men in the vicinity of Meadow Street around midnight on Friday 20th October, 2023.

Initial reports revealed that the victim and a relative were outside their home engaged in a conversation when a dark-skinned male wearing a black hooded jacket and light-blue jeans approached them. He brandished a firearm and robbed them of their cellphones and an undisclosedamount of cash before fleeing east on Meadow Street.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919,911, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS