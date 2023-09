The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Police on the island of New Providence are investigating the death of twenty-nine (29) year old American male resident of Carbon Dale, Illinois.

Preliminary reports revealed, that shortly after 10:30 a.m on Wednesday 20th September 2023 while on board a cruise shit, the male passenger was found unresponsive near the pool deck. The male was examined and later pronounced dead by the ship’s doctor.

Investigations into this matter continues.