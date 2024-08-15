Police Investigate Bimini Shooting: One Dead

Police on the island of Bimini are investigating the shooting death of a man. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Chief Superintendent, Darrell Weir provided details of the incident to ZNS News. He said, “officers from the Bimini Division was alerted to a shooting that occurred in the fishing village marina which is situated in North Bimini. Officers responded where they met a lifeless male with apparent gunshot wounds to the face. This male was later examined by medical practitioners and pronounced dead.”

In response to the island’s latest homicide, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the Hon. Kingsley Smith said such incidents does not bode well for the reputation of Bimini. “It is not a representation of who we are as an island community but I wish to assure residents and visitors alike that this matter is being taken very seriously. It is being closely monitored. The Royal Bahamas Police Force is sending additional resources and will be in island today to assist with investigations.”

Smith also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased man. This is the second homicide on the island for the year.