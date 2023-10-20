Police Confiscate Dangerous Drugs

During two separate incidents on Thursday 19th October 2023, officers from Operation Cease Fire along with the assistance of the Canine Unit successfully confiscated a quantity of suspected marijuana.

In the first incident, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers and canine Slot, discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana hidden beneath a tree stump in the vicinity of Feltondale Road and Step Street. The weight and value of the drugs are unknown at this time.

In the final incident, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers, along with the assistance of canine Slot confiscated a significant quantity of suspected marijuana from a building that was being constructed in the vicinity of Soldier Road.

The drugs weighed 2 pounds and have an estimated street value of $ 2,000.00