Police Apprehend Arsonist

A 25-year-old male from Bain Town was apprehended by officers from the North-WesternPolicing Division on Thursday 18th January, 2024 after being involved in multiple incidents ofarson.

Initial reports indicated that between 12 midnight and 6 a.m., two (2) private vehicles weredeliberately set on fire in the vicinity of Bay Street, causing extensive damage.

The officers acting on intelligence were directed to the vicinity of Augusta Street shortly after 11:00 p.m., where they apprehended the arson suspect. He is assisting the police with the ongoing investigations.