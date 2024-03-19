Police Address Missing Persons On Grand Bahama

Police on the island of Grand Bahama held a press event on Monday to give an update on missing persons cases on that island.

Officer in Charge of the Northern Bahamas, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles was in attendance and stated that many persons reported missing have been located. Knowles added, “we don’t have the information to suggest a murder has occurred. We certainly don’t have any information that would suggest organ trafficking is occurring in our country. If there is information that the public has that can assist us, if they believe foul play is suspected in any of these matters then we urge you to come forward and let us know. But as it stands we are investigating these matters as simple missing persons complaints.”

The majority of the open missing persons cases involve senior citizens. ACP Knowles said, “we have confirmed that some of the matters that we have the cause for missing is related to those who are suffering from early stages of Dementia. We do know that alcohol and drugs play a role in some of the matters.”

Detective Superintendent, Darryl Weir informed that there were 30 persons reported missing year to date and appealed for the community to come together. “All of us gat to come all hands on deck cause its our loved ones. Our community is not that big and everybody gat to do their part cause when persons get older you need the village to try help them along. Just can’t be the police problem its everybody’s problem.”