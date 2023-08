The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is increasing its efforts against poaching as the 2023 crawfishing season gets underway. Commanding Officer at the RBDF Coral Harbour Base Captain Glen McPhee said, “all of our vessels are on constant alert, on patrol being vigilant. Whether its the planes in the air, surveillance, the vessels out there, […]