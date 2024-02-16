PMH Repairs

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville answered questions posed by former Prime Minister and the Member of Parliament for Killarney, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis about the state of repair of the Princess Margaret Hospital in the House Of Assembly on Wednesday.

Dr. Minnis said, “we have tried throughout my career and previous ministers and pervious governments to ensure that the confidence level of the institution remains. Just the other day, I’m sure that the minister would be quite aware, just the other day a tile had fallen on the head of a nurse in the pediatric ward and you could imagine had that fallen on one of the infants or the young children in that particular ward.”

Dr. Darville responded, “the member of Killarney can know that the Princess Margaret Hospital and our three tertiary facilities are suffering challenges that are age old problems.”

He added, “I can say without any contradiction that large cross sections of work is being conducted at the Princess Margaret Hospital. Seventy percent of our Accident and Emergency is under active renovation and during the active renovation we ran into difficult problems because it is an old building where we develop a lot of roof issues.”

Darville said that while a new facility is being structured the existing facility must be kept functioning to make sure that infrastructural challenges currently faced are maintained.