PM Readying For COP28

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP) is scheduled to begin on November 30th 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis has become an avid advocate for the climate adaptation, mitigation and financing.

Davis spoke to reporters about preparations ahead of COP 28. “The Nassau Accord was adopted in respect to how we address the gap in climate financing. We hope to take that as a hemispheric position from the OAS. Last week in Grenada we came up with a Grenada Accord to speak about the efforts that’s required to ensure that Small Island Developing States like ours would be able to adapt and mitigate against the climate change,” he said.

The Prime Minister also commented on the level of commitment by industrialized nations to the climate change fight. He said, “Last week in Grenada, during the course of that same very week, there’s some question as to the true commitment of the industrialized world. So for example, the aim is to reduce the carbon footprint but are you doing that when for example the United States just gave permission for a new oil refinery to produce about 369,000 barrels of oil a day. Does that engender any confidence that were really on the right path. England, last Thursday gave permission for one of the largest oil fields to be opened and produce. So those are indicators that don’t truly give confidence that we’ll be able to build resiliently if we are not at the same time taking initiatives to lower our carbon footprint.”