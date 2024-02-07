PM Meets With NNWC

Representatives of the National Neighbourhood Watch Council led by President Keno Wong met with Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis recently.

Wong was the guest on the Bahamas Tonight on Tuesday evening where he gave details of the meeting. He said, “I dare to say that it was a privilege for us to meet with the Prime Minister of our country and senior police officers at the Office of the Prime Minister. It was timely. It was fruitful. It was effectiveness. The collaboration, the communication was there for every stakeholder that was present. At the meeting we have close to about twenty neighbourhood watch leaders in the council.”

Prime Minister Davis revealed the government’s five point plan to combat crime in a national address on the topic on in January. When asked his opinion on the new plan Wong said, “as we look at the five point pillar plan that the government issued out. We are quite satisfied as an organization that this is the right way to go especially with rehabilitation and to assist with the prevention, the policing policies and crime prevention for the entire Bahamas.”

The National Neighbourhood Watch Council was launched in 2018.