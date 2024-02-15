PM: “I Am Not A Dictator”

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis fielded questions for members of the media while on a tour in Nassau Village on Thursday.

Davis expressed that he is not a dictator as his call for the press to be sensitive about how they report crime in The Bahamas has gotten coverage internationally. He said, “I am not trying to censor the media. I’m not a dictator.”

“I did say specifically this is not to dictate to you what you ought to do but I want you to consider how you go about reporting these things. It has nothing to do with my belief in a free press, free and open press and their ability to report that which they see and also to opine in their editorial columns,” he continued.

Davis was also questioned about why the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe has not been more vocal on crime given the amount of murders since the start of the year. He said, “he is engaged in matters of security now. He is involved right now in one aspect of my five pillars, that is the rehabilitative aspect, going around to see how it is being done in other jurisdictions and borrowing from them that which could fit us.”

Prime Minister Davis also told reporters that an anti-gang bill is currently being drafted.