PM Defends Kagame & Waters Honours

The President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters received national honours of The Bahamas at the 50th independence celebrations held on Clifford Park on Sunday July 9th.

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis responded to backlash about conferring the honour to President Kagame. Davis said, “I gave it to him because of what I felt when I went to Rwanda, what I saw and what he has done. What is being done to bring African unity, bringing people together in his own country. And under our act there is provision for me to recommend to the advisory committee the award of the Order of Excellence which is designed for foreign nationals and not Bahamians. I did it because they were here to celebrate with us and I thought it would be fitting to mark that occasion with their presence.”