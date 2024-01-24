PM Davis: The persistent cycle of violence and crime ‘a dark cloud’ over The Bahamas

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis speaks, during his Communication to the House of Assembly, on Crime and the Amendment to the Bail Act, on January 24, 2024. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)

During his Communication to the House of Assembly on Crime and the Amendment to the Bail Act, on January 24, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis noted that, for far too long the persistent cycle of violence and crime had been “a dark cloud” over The Bahamas.

“Each act of violence is a stark reminder of the urgent work that lies ahead,” he said. “The stories of families shattered, dreams unfulfilled, and communities living in fear are not just news items; they are heartbreaking realities that I, as your Prime Minister, carry with me every day.

“These are not just statistics; they are our children, our friends, our future.”

Prime Minister Davis added that, at that time, he was tabling his Government’s strategy called ‘Crackdown 2024: Building Safer Communities’; and that his Government’s plan addressed full on “the harsh realities we face.”

“It is bold and unflinching,” he stated. “It is grounded in the certain knowledge that the security of our citizens is our number one responsibility.”

“We recognise that the roots of criminality are deep and tangled,” Prime Minister Davis added. “They stem from social, economic, and cultural factors. Our response, therefore, is likewise multifaceted and robust, addressing each of these aspects with the seriousness they deserve.”

He pointed out that the “Five Pillars Strategy” – Prevention, Policing, Prosecution, Punishment, and Rehabilitation – formed the backbone of his Government’s approach.

Prime Minister Davis noted that it covered the “full lifecycle of criminal behavior”.

“To truly combat crime, we must not only enforce the law, but also address the underlying causes that lead individuals down the path of criminality,” he said.Prime Minister Davis stated that, in line with his Government’s commitment to strengthen the rule of law and to ensure justice, he was, at that time, also announcing a “significant amendment” to the Bail Act. Bail, he added, was a constitutional right, but not a right to be abused. “There is a fundamental right to be presumed innocent, but the liberty that accompanies that presumption is not absolute, especially when someone poses a danger to society and a danger to themselves,” Prime Minister Davis said. He added: “Our amendment will ensure that bail is automatically revoked for those accused persons who commit offence while on bail. This includes those found to be in violation of the terms of their bail, which is an offense under the amendment. This measure sends a clear message: our legal system will no longer tolerate those who flout its rules and endanger our communities.” Prime Minister Davis pointed out that, overall, his Government’s comprehensive plan was at the heart of a “bold determination” to combat “the scourge of crime, which has long plagued our society”. “We are expanding school policing, placing more trained officers in schools to foster positive relationships with students,” he noted. “This initiative aims not only to ensure safety, but also to engage in early prevention, detection, and intervention of criminal activities among our young people.” He added: “Our ‘Clear, Hold, and Build Strategy’ is a robust approach to dismantling gang presence in our neighborhoods. This phased strategy is focused on rooting out gang elements, securing these areas, and then investing in community development to prevent the re-emergence of such elements.” To deter crime in high-risk areas, Prime Minister Davis pointed out that his Government was “significantly” increasing police presence through expanded saturation patrols. That heightened visibility of law enforcement, he added, was a direct response to the community’s call for increased security. “In our technological front, we are introducing advanced facial recognition CCTV systems,” Prime Minister Davis noted. “These state-of-the-art surveillance tools will greatly enhance our crime detection and prevention capabilities.” “Recognizing that crime is not just a local issue, we are also strengthening regional cooperation in our fight against drug trafficking and illegal arms trade,” he added. “By working closely with our neighboring countries, we aim to tackle these cross-border issues more effectively.” Prime Minister Davis stated that community policing was another crucial aspect of his Government’s strategy. “By building strong community ties, we aim to improve relationships and aid intelligence gathering,” he said. “This approach is pivotal in understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by different communities.” Prime Minister Davis added: “We are also investing in communication centers, enhancing witness support, and utilizing unexplained wealth orders to target the financial underpinnings of criminal activities. Each of these initiatives is designed to disrupt the various facets of criminal operations.” He stated that, furthermore, his Government’s focus on bolstering the Confidential Informant Fund and constructing a National Forensic Laboratory will enhance The Bahamas’ investigative capabilities. Prime Minister Davis said: “In addressing gang involvement and illegal firearms possession, we are evaluating and strengthening our legal framework to ensure that penalties are sufficiently stringent to act as effective deterrents.” He continued: “By enhancing our strategy against crime, we are building upon a series of robust measures already in place. These include significant recruitment efforts to bolster our police force, the implementation of targeted saturation patrols, and the acquisition of advanced resources to aid our law enforcement. Furthermore, we have established specialized units, notably the Anti-Gang and Gun Unit and the Domestic Violence Unit, to tackle specific aspects of crime that pose a serious threat to our society. This approach is a strategic advancement and leverages the progress we have already made. Prime Minister Davis stated that his Government was “fully determined” to meet the challenges that lie ahead. “I will not rest, nor will my government, until we have turned the tide on crime and violence,” he said. “This is our pledge to every citizen who looks to us for protection and peace.” Prime Minister Davis noted that the window was “swiftly closing” for those who choose terror and violence. “We are already intensifying our efforts to ensure that houses, cars, and every conceivable place of refuge, are no longer safe for criminal behavior,” he stated. “And to those harbouring these agents of chaos and destruction, be warned: you, too, will find yourselves on the wrong side of the law.” “We stand united, as one Bahamas, against the forces that seek to undermine our peace and prosperity,” he added. Prime Minister Davis said that, while his Government, police, and judicial system bore a significant responsibility in this fight against crime, so too did each and every parent, guardian, sibling, friend, and neighbour. He pointed out: “We are all the protectors of our nation’s children and future. When you see something, say something. Speaking up is not ‘snitching’. It may well be what saves your life or the lives of your children. I shudder to think how many lives, innocent lives, we might have saved, had someone spoken up, sought help, or intervened sooner.” Prime Minister Davis added that true and lasting progress required the active participation of “every citizen who yearns for a safer Bahamas”. “We need individuals and communities to step up, to become part of the transformative change we are striving for,” he said. “This is not about assigning blame or delivering lectures; it’s about envisioning and building the kind of communities and country we all want to live in,” Prime Minister Davis added. “This is the only country we have, and we will do whatever is necessary to protect it. This is a fight that we must win.”

Source: By ERIC ROSE/Bahamas Information Services