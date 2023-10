The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Today, our nation mourns the loss of a giant in public health and a true son of Bahamian soil, Dr. Michael Perry Gomez. Dr. Gomez’s life epitomized the very spirit of selflessness, commitment, and passion for the health and well-being of our people. For over three decades, Dr. Gomez spearheaded efforts that not only transformed […]