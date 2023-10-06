PM Davis On Passing Of Mitzie Turnquest

I have just received the profoundly saddening news of the passing of Ms. Mitzie Turnquest. Today, The Bahamas mourns the loss of a shining light in our community and a staunch supporter of the Progressive Liberal Party.

Mitzie was more than an exceptional Human Resources leader. She epitomized the spirit of resilience, empowerment, and transformation. Her undying passion for leadership, good governance, and women’s and children’s advancement was evident in every endeavor she undertook.

Beyond her illustrious career achievements, what stood out was her personal journey – one marked by challenges that would have broken many. From homelessness to personal tragedies, she faced them all and emerged even more resolute, becoming a testament to the strength and willpower of the Bahamian spirit.

Her contributions, especially in empowering women and girls to harness their individual influence, will be remembered for generations to come. From her role at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas to her position as Sr. Director of the International School of Business, her legacy is one of excellence, determination, and a deep commitment to societal progress.

As the nation grapples with this immense loss, I wish to extend, on behalf of the government and the people of The Bahamas, our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and everyone she touched with her inspiring presence.

In times like these, we are reminded of the fragility of life but also of the immense impact one life can have on many. Mitzie Turnquest’s legacy will live on, inspiring countless others to rise above challenges and make a positive difference in the world.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.