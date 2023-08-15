PM Davis On New Governor General Recommendation

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM PRIME MINISTER DAVIS ON THE RECOMMENDATION OF CYNTHIA ALEXANDRIA PRATT AS GOVENOR GENERAL

It gives me great pleasure to announce that I have recommended that Cynthia Alexandria Pratt be appointed to serve as the next Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, ON, GCMG, who was appointed Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on 29 June 2018 has indicated his intention to demit office on 31 August 2023.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 32 of the Constitution of The Bahamas, I requested on 11 August 2023 that His Majesty, King Charles, appoint Mrs. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, with effect from 1 September 2023.

Mrs. Pratt, who is affectionately known as “Mother”, due to her nurturing qualities, was born on November 5th, 1945, in New Providence to Herman and Rose Moxey of Mangrove Cay, Andros and The Bluff, Eleuthera, respectively.

Her life is endowed with service, including contributions to nursing, education, politics, sports, and religion.

Mrs. Pratt served with dedication for fifteen (15) years as the Member of Parliament for the St. Cecilia constituency.

Her political career is also highlighted by several firsts as she was appointed the first female Deputy Prime Minister and first female Minister of National Security.

Mrs. Pratt also served as Deputy to the Governor General on several occasions.

Since leaving front-line politics, Mrs. Pratt has dedicated herself to roles as an ordained minister and Co-Chair of the Urban Renewal Commission.

I am confident that the appointment of Cynthia Pratt will be widely accepted as a representation of Bahamians everywhere due to the character and contributions which distinguish her as a nationalist of the highest order.

I wish to thank the outgoing Governor-General, The Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, ON, GCMG, for his distinguished service and wish him well.