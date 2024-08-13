PM Davis, ‘keen’ to see small homes repair work carried out expeditiously

During a press conference at the Ministry of Grand Bahama on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Prime Minister, Philip Davis (center) says the relaunch of the Small Homes Repair Program in Grand Bahama is important to him. He noted that in many cases, homes that suffered damage from past hurricanes like Matthew, Frances, Jeanne and Wilma are still in need of repair. On the right is Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness. At left is Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis is taking personal interest in ensuring that homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco receive the much-needed repairs in a timely manner.

The Prime Minister visited Abaco and Grand Bahama over the weekend — Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, respectively, to personally meet with residents who suffered damage to their homes during hurricanes over the years, but who are to date still in need of assistance to have their homes repaired. He reassured them that their wait is coming to an end.

While on Grand Bahama, the nation’s leader spoke briefly about a relaunch of the government’s Small Homes Repair Programme during a press conference held at the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

“I want to express my own profound appreciation to the people of Grand Bahama for your patience and steadfastness,” Mr. Davis said earnestly. “We know that it’s been an ordeal, because many of you have had your homes assessed two or three times.

“This initiative is important to me because it was during the by-election for West Grand Bahama in November of last year, I was truly moved and disturbed that in many of the homes where I visited, people pointed out to me that nothing had been done to their homes despite requests, assessments and promises since hurricanes Matthew, Jeanne, Francis and Wilma.

“That was truly shocking to me. I was moved from then to make sure that these things get done. There’s been a lot of bureaucratic red tape and hurdles, and I’m just cutting through the tape to get things done.”

Prime Minister Davis highlighted the complexities involved in governance, noting the many essential priorities that the government must address, such as funding for healthcare, support for doctors and hospitals, and ensuring quality education through proper teacher compensation. He emphasized that the Government of The Bahamas is committed to meeting the diverse needs of the nation, recognizing the importance of balancing multiple critical areas.

Prime Minister Davis assured the residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama that their concerns have always been on the government’s agenda. While there may have been challenges in addressing every issue as quickly as desired, he reaffirmed that their needs are of utmost importance and have never been overlooked. The Government of The Bahamas remains dedicated to ensuring that all communities receive the attention and support they deserve.

He further reiterated that his Administration faced a financial and economic crisis when he took office.

“A lot of things had to be corrected to help the country get back in a better financial position. I’ve corrected some of those structural deficiencies and I’ve decided, because of what I’ve been hearing from the people in Abaco and Grand Bahama, to lead the relaunch of the small home repairs programme. That’s because this programme is important to me, to this government and you folks have waited long enough to get results. So, I want to ensure that these homes are properly repaired,” he stated.

Following the press conference, some forty contracts were signed by residents and contractors on GBI for repair works to be carried out expeditiously. Likewise, contracts were signed by residents of Abaco.

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services

Executives of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal were on hand to assist residents in the signing of contracts to officially begin repair work on their homes, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.