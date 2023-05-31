PM Davis Joins Thousands at ’50th on Bay’ Street Festival

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined in the 50th on Bay Street Festival held on Whit Monday in the centre of Downtown Nassau. He is pictured with the shakers in the Lassie Doh Boys, ‘Rake ‘n Scrape’ band from Cat Island.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined thousands of patrons who flocked to Downtown Nassau for the ’50th on Bay’ street festival held on Whit Monday, 29 May 2023.The National Independence Secretariat staged the “Ultimate Bahamian Street Festival”, as the Road to 50 leads to the Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Between Charlotte Street to East Street, locals and visitors basked in things Bahamian including entertainment featuring Bahamian music; a kids cultural zone comprising face painting, storytelling, special games, a sip and paint section, and straw work. There were also chef demonstrations, selling of local cuisine, beverages and arts and crafts on sale. The First 500 guests received a commemorative Independence gift.

Evidently, Prime Minister Davis certainly enjoyed himself when he mounted the stage and joined Lassie Doh Boys, ‘Rake ‘n Scrape’ band out of Cat Island.

The event concluded with a lively performance by the Royal Bahamas Force Band much to the delight of patrons, and a Junkanoo rushout closing out the night.

From: Bahamas Information Services

