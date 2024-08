The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kctZ_l_y8xoPrime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis traveled to Grand Bahama this week where he addressed comments made by Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard. Pintard expressed disappointed in how the Davis administration is handling the business of Grand Bahama. He said, “this kind of childish rant back and forth cannot help the people […]