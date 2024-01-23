PM Davis attends Non-Aligned Movement and G77 + China Summits

The Davis Administration is proud to announce the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between The Bahamas and Kenya, marking a significant milestone in our country’s international engagement.

The announcement underscored the Administration’s strategic commitment to expanding opportunities for Bahamians. It was made as Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis returned from Kampala, Uganda, where, over the course of three days, he participated in back-to-back summits with world leaders and representatives from some 120 nations.

During the Non-Aligned Movement Summit and the G77 + China meeting, the Prime Minister participated in a bilateral meeting with Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, as well as holding additional meetings with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, Kenyan President William Ruto, Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, current Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Prime Minister Davis, reflecting on his Administration’s commitment to promoting The Bahamas abroad, said, “The world is changing quickly, and small countries like ours need to be strategic about recognizing and creating new opportunities for our people.”

Establishing ties with Kenya will open up new avenues for trade, educational opportunities, and cultural exchanges, benefitting both nations.

In speeches and in meetings at each of the global summits, Prime Minister Davis emphasized the urgency of tackling climate change and the importance of South-South cooperation as a catalyst for economic development and cooperation.

