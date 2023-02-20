PM Browne’s Cabinet meets with officials from African bank

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Cabinet of Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne on Monday met with the President of Afreximbank and a delegation of high-level executives from the bank and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States OECS to discuss prospective areas of funding and other collaborative and capacity development opportunities of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Browne welcomed the delegation to Antigua and Barbuda and spoke of a number of areas of possible collaboration with the Bank.

President of the Bank Benedict Okechukwu Oramah said that his bank is delighted to engage with the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda and sees many areas of collaboration that could be beneficial to both sides.

