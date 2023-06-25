PM and others served breakfast to Lewis Yard and Pineridge communities in Grand Bahama

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis (right), Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Michael Darville (left) and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey are seen serving breakfast for residents of Pineridge at the Urban Renewal Center in the area on Saturday, June 24. The event was a part of the National Day of Service.

Donned in chef’s hats and aprons, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey served breakfast to residents in the communities of Lewis Yard and Pineridge on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The National Day of Service is a part of the nation’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations and it was a day when civic organizations, churches and volunteers committed to giving back to the community.

Starting in Lewis Yard at the Urban Renewal Center, Prime Minister Davis and his delegation were met by Deputy Director of Urban Renewal Grand Bahama, Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell along with the staff of Urban Renewal. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Ministers Darville and Moxey and Senator James Turner.

Residents in the communities were served grits, tuna, hotdogs, chicken souse, waffles and watermelon.

Prime Minister Davis said he was pleased to be there to assist Senator Russell launch the National Day of Service and congratulated him on the work done. He said, “I’m pleased to see that we are touching those who need it most.”

The event is important, he said, because over the years Bahamian culture has been lost and with the launch of the National Day of Service, “the heart of our culture is our ability to serve one another. We’ve lost that over the years and this effort is trying to reignite and recalibrate our thinking as to why we need to be helping one another.

“No one person can do it alone. If you want to go fast, you go it alone, if you want to go far, you have to do it together.”

Before leaving the Lewis Yard community, Prime Minister Davis planted a banana tree in the yard of Mrs. Barbara Grant, a widow who is also the mother of two autistic sons.

Prior to entering the Urban Renewal Center in Pineridge, the Prime Minister took a few moments to greet some of the residents. After serving breakfasts, the group, themselves, had breakfast at the Center before taking a brief walkabout in the area, talking to more residents.

Prime Minister Davis, and Mrs. Ann-Marie Davis, were on the island for the Independence Ball held on Friday evening at the Grand Lucayan Resort.

By ROBYN ADDERLEY/Bahamas Information Services

With an early start on Saturday, June 24, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis along with Health and Wellness Minister Dr. the Hon. Michael Darville and Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey, donned their chef hats and aprons ready to serve residents of the Lewis Yard community. The event was held at the Urban Renewal Center as a part of the National Day of Service.

(BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)