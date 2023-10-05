PLP Memorial For Obie Wilchcombe

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) held a memorial service for the late Hon. Obie Wilchcombe at its New Providence headquarters on Tuesday.

Speakers including, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Bishop Neil Ellis, former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie and current Prime Minister and Party Leader, the Hon. Philip Davis, among others, paid tribute to their fallen colleague and friend.

In his remarks Prime Minister Davis told those assembled of Wilchcombe, “let us honour Obie’s legacy by ensuring that every decision we make is anchored in the heartbeats of the Bahamian people. Obie wasn’t just talking politics he was laying out a road map of compassion, duty and responsibility. For Obie, it wasn’t just about politics it was about heart.”

Davis went further stating, “he was truly one of a kind. A giant in the realms of journalism, politics, public service and above all in the hearts of all those fortunate enough to know him. Goodbye my friend, as you journey forward may the angels guide your path and may you find eternal peace. And may we left behind honour your legacy by continuing the good work you started with the same dedication and passion that you showed us everyday.”

Wilchcombe’s close friend and colleague, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin spoke to his love and commitment to the PLP and his friendship. “On a more personal level, for those of us who knew him, his friendship, his comradery, his humour and frequent self deprecation and his love for so many of us in this hall and all across our beautiful nation made our lives so much more enjoyable.”

A state funeral for the late cabinet minister is set for October 12th at Christ Church Cathedral.