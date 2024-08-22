PLP Chairman Rejects GBPA Conflict Affecting Investments

The government is currently embroiled in a dispute with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) about funds it believed is owed by the GBPA for services paid for by the government in the city of Freeport. GBPA board member, Rupert Hayward has reportedly claimed that the government’s dispute with the GBPA is affecting investor confidence.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Fred Mitchell refuted the claims on Thursday saying that investor confidence is strong.

Mitchell said, “what has been unhelpful is his comment in the newspaper this morning which was quoted from a television show. I think it really is a bit of cheek by this second generation owner which Grand Bahama really is just cocktail party money for, a play thing but this is a place where real people live and it is insulting to go on with this back and forth dialogue.”

The PLP Chairman also argued that the government is responsible for the current investment projects on the island. “We know the true story because the investment which has come into this island came as a result of the government’s work not their work. What they do is they collect the fees from all the licensing that takes place. And now they’ve entered into an argument about whether they have the responsibility to regulate the cost of electricity in the city which they don’t.” Mitchell said.

He added, “if anyone is being unhelpful I would suggest that its them.”