PLP Chairman Defends 2024 Budget For Grand Bahama

Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Fred Mitchell responded to concerns voiced by Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard on government’s plans for Grand Bahama announced in the 2024-2025 budget communication on Thursday.

In his reaction to the budget communication on Wednesday Pintard questioned the government’s plans to acquire the former International Bazaar on Grand Bahama. He said, “there may be a logical explanation as to why the government is prepared to pay $30 million for a fraction of a massive development.”

Mitchell responded saying, “the Prime Minister is really saying that when you take in totality the investment that is going to be necessary to get this all going it may add up to that figure but the actual purchase price is not $30 million. The actual purchase price is much less than that.”

The PLP Chairman also addressed the Opposition’s criticism about the pace of development of the Grand Bahama International Airport and the sale Grand Lucayan Resort. Mitchell said, “you don’t open you mouth until the deal is really done. So that’s really what you have to do out of an abundance of caution with regard to the hotel project.”

Mitchell said regardless of political support the Progressive Liberal Party looks out for Grand Bahama.