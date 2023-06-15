Pineapple Fest is Back

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is thrilled to announce the 34th staging of Eleuthera’s iconic Pineapple Fest which gets underway 23- 24 June in Gregory Town, Eleuthera. The Pineapple Festival convenes under the theme “PRESERVING OUR HERITAGE…SUSTAINING OUR FUTURE’ to mark the resilience of natives and honour the pineapple farmers of Eleuthera, and their valuable contributions to the industry.

Festival goers can expect a spectacular event filled with various activities, delectable pineapple-infused dishes, and unforgettable moment for both locals and visitors alike when the festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on 23 June.

Visitors from all corners of the globe are invited to indulge in the vibrant atmosphere of Gregory Town, where the streets will come alive with a diverse array of vendors, artisans, and local craftsmen including exploring the Authentic Bahamian Crafter’s Tent that will offer an abundance of unique creations of the area’s artistic talent and a Kiddies Corner for little ones.

There will be chef demonstrations highlighting the versatility of the beloved tropical pineapple fruit, the time-honoured tradition of bread baking and a number of competitions including pineapple eating and plaiting of the pineapple pole